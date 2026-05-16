Clark Cup Final: Sioux Falls Stampede 3, Muskegon Lumberjacks 1
Published on May 15, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
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United States Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2026
- Jacks Fall, 3-1, in Game One of Clark Cup Final - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Stampede Strike Late to Take Game 1 of the Clark Cup Final - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Kevin Porter Named Head Coach at National Team Development Program - U.S. National Team
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