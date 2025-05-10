Clark Cup Final: Muskegon Lumberjacks 4, Waterloo Black Hawks 1
May 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Muskegon Lumberjacks YouTube Video
Check out the Muskegon Lumberjacks Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from May 10, 2025
- Lumberjacks Win First Clark Cup Final Game in Franchise History with 4-1 Win. Tie Series 1-1 - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- The Series Is Even - Waterloo Black Hawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Muskegon Lumberjacks Stories
- Lumberjacks Win First Clark Cup Final Game in Franchise History with 4-1 Win. Tie Series 1-1
- Jacks' 8-5 Fall in Offensive Battle. Look to Bounce Back in Game 2
- Muskegon Lumberjacks 2025 USHL Phase II Draft Recap
- Muskegon Lumberjacks 2025 USHL Phase I Draft Recap
- Jacks Advance to Clark Cup Final. Sweep Dubuque with 3-1 Win