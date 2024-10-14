City of Sugar Land to Host Championship Celebration at Constellation Field

October 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The 2024 Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys and the City of Sugar Land will host a Championship Celebration on Thursday, October 17 at Constellation Field at 1:00 pm.

In recognition of the Space Cowboys winning the Pacific Coast League Championship and Triple-A National Championship, Mayor Joe Zimmerman will present a proclamation at Constellation Field. The Space Cowboys mascot, Orion, will be on-site and available for photos at 1:00 pm. This is a free event that is open to the public with free parking at Constellation Field.

Sugar Land's Galaxy Gift Shop at the Constellation Field will be open until 6:00 pm on Thursday, with both Pacific Coast League and Triple-A National Championship merchandise available for purchase. Additionally, both the 2024 Pacific Coast League Trophy and the 2024 Triple-A National Championship Trophy will be displayed on the concourse and available for fans to take photos with the trophies until 6 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from October 14, 2024

City of Sugar Land to Host Championship Celebration at Constellation Field - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.