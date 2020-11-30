Christmas Classic Comes to SRP Park Movie Night

November 30, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





North Augusta, SC - SRP Park, in partnership with Corsica Technologies, E-Z-GO, TaxSlayer and BeStill Displays, invites guests to get in the holiday spirit and enjoy a family-fun holiday movie as the Dugout Theater Movie Experience continues on Friday, December 18th at SRP Park, featuring The Santa Clause. The movie is slated to begin at 6:30pm, with gates opening at 5:30pm.

"As the holidays are upon us, we are excited to once again partner with our friends at Corsica Technologies, E-Z-GO, TaxSlayer and BeStill Displays to feature a family-fun holiday classic at SRP Park," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "The Dugout Theater Movie Experience has been a great success this year and as we close out 2020, we invite you to come join us for a fun evening!"

Guests can view the movie on the state-of-the-art videoboard while relaxing in a socially distanced space on the field or in the seating bowl. Blankets and pillows are encouraged for seating on the field, but chairs will not be permitted.

Guests are encouraged to bring a toy(s) to benefit Toys for Tots and be entered to win GJ Swag!

Pods must be purchased in advance from greenjacketsbaseball.com or via the SRP Park Box Office (open Monday - Friday 10am - 5pm) and will be emailed following the purchase. Those who purchase seating bowl pods will be assigned seating upon purchase. All members in the party should all arrive at the same time. No refunds or exchanges.

Capacity will be limited in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Attendees can choose one of the following packages available:

Field Pods:

Family Space: $20 plus fees includes 10' x 10' space for up to 4 family members

Mega Family Space: $40 plus fees includes 10' x 20' space for up to 8 family members

Seating Bowl Pods:

Family Seating Pod: $20 plus fees includes tickets for up to 4 family members

Mega Family Seating Pod: $40 plus fees including tickets for up to 8 family members

Available Movie Snack Pack add-ons are:

Family Snack Pack: $20 for 4 Boxes of Popcorn and 4 Coca-Cola bottled beverages

Jumbo Snack Pack: $40 for 8 Boxes of Popcorn and 8 Coca-Cola bottled beverages

Tickets go on-sale via www.greenajacketsbaseball.com or the SRP Park Box Office at 10am on Tuesday, December 1st.

Concessions will be available for Dugout Theater guests to purchase candy and other ballpark fare. There will also be popcorn and drinks available on the field for that quick snack. Plus, there will be a hot chocolate station to enjoy! Outside food and beverage is not permitted at SRP Park.

The Hive Pro Shop will be open featuring great holiday deals for the fan in your life!

SRP Park strongly encourages all guests to adhere to all protocols for the health and safety of other guests and staff, including wearing a mask upon entry and when walking around the ballpark, and following social distancing guidelines. If a guest is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home. These symptoms include but are not limited to: coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever, headache or sore throat. SRP Park will have hand sanitizing stations and restrooms available for guests to practice personal hygiene. Additional details on SRP Park's re-opening protocols can be found here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/2020-season-update

Coming up Saturday, December 12th is the 7th Annual Auggie's Holiday BUZZar. Guests can enjoy this free, and dog friendly event, with vendors lining the concourse with great Holiday gift options to purchase. The Holiday BUZZar is 10am-1pm for guests and can find more information here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/auggies-fall-market . Anyone interested in becoming a vendor for the event can contact Qui at [email protected]

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from November 30, 2020

Christmas Classic Comes to SRP Park Movie Night - Augusta GreenJackets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.