Chris Cloutier Game 3 Hero HL

May 24, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







Chris Cloutier played like a warrior in Game 3, coming off an ankle injury to score a hat trick to help @NLLBandits win their Three-Peat!







