Chris Boushy Nets FIVE for Toronto

April 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







Chris Boushy was a man on a mission for the Toronto Rock against Halifax, with 5 goals, 1 assist & 13 shots on goal in the loss.

