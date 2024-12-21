Chattanooga Football Club Signs Tate Robertson

December 21, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed versatile defender Tate Robertson to a one-year contract with a club option for a further year, pending federation and league approval.

The 27-year-old, originally from Springfield, Ohio, returns to CFC having spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the club. During his first stint at CFC, Robertson was a consistent presence for the backline, logging over 4,000 minutes across all competitions over those two seasons.

Most recently, Robertson spent two successful seasons with Lexington SC in USL League One. The dynamic fullback scored four goals, provided eight assists and logged nearly 2,700 minutes in 2023, which saw him voted to the USL Players' Association's Best XI for that season. In 2024, he made 21 appearances for Lexington, providing one assist and logging nearly 1,000 minutes.

"Tate will be key to our performance success in 2025," said Chattanooga FC Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo. "He knows CFC and fits perfectly into fluid playing systems as he can play multiple positions at a high level."

"We know Tate from a couple years ago," said Chattanooga FC Men's Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He reads the game really well. He's a player that recognizes problems and finds solutions in matches. He's thoughtful in the way that he plays. He can play through and around the lines and get forward in the attack with his creativity. He's comfortable in central areas as well. I know he was a fan favorite at the club from before, so it's exciting to bring him back for who he is as a person to our community as well."

Robertson expressed his excitement upon returning to Chattanooga Football Club next season.

"It's great to come back to the club that I spent two years with previously," said Robertson. "I loved playing in front of this fanbase and I can't wait to hopefully try and make them proud again. Being a part of a community-focused club means everything to me and is what I'm all about, helping people not only through soccer but all aspects in life, and I'm excited to be a part of this again for the next year in Chattanooga."

Chattanooga Football Club recently concluded its 16th season and its fourth full year as a professional club.

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Tate Robertson

Position: Defender

Height: 5-10

Date Of Birth: May 31, 1997

Birthplace: Springfield, Ohio

Citizenship: USA

Previous club: Lexington SC

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs defender Tate Robertson to a one-year deal with a club option of a further year.

