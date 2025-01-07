Chattanooga Football Club Signs Nick Mendonca

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed midfielder Nick Mendonca to a one-year contract with a club option for a further year, pending federation approval.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder from Miami, Florida joins CFC after helping North Texas SC lift the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

Mendonca played in 22 matches and accrued nearly 1,000 minutes for last season's league champions, including three substitute appearances in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Before joining North Texas, Mendonca spent a season with MNUFC2 in 2022 where he made 23 appearances and provided three assists.

A product of both the Flamengo and Vasco da Gama youth academies, Mendonca also also represented the USA at the youth national level, earning two call-ups to the U-15 and U-16 national teams.

"Nick is a talented, experienced midfielder coming off an MLS NEXT Pro championship, and we look forward to him adding depth to our already strong midfield," said Chattanooga FC Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo.

"Nick has been in a championship squad, so having trained with some high-level players and sometimes with first-team players, for him to have been in that environment is huge for us," said Chattanooga FC Men's Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He'll bring that competitiveness from playing there. We were also attracted to him for his ability to play forward and fit into the style of play that we're looking to achieve this year. It will be important to have players like Nick in the team."

Mendonca also expressed his excitement upon signing for Chattanooga Football Club.

"First of all, I'm greatful for this opportunity to be joining CFC," said Mendonca. "I'm excited to meet all the fans and to give everything I have on the field for them! I want to thank coach Chris and all the staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I will work hard and try to accomplish all of our goals this season and to give back to our community and fans!"

Chattanooga Football Club recently concluded its 16th season and its fourth full year as a professional club.

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Nick Mendonca

Pronunciation: men-dohn-SAH (Portuguese spelling: Mendoça)

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Date of Birth: February 11, 2001

Birthplace: Miami, Florida

Citizenship: USA and Brazil

Previous club: North Texas SC

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs midfielder Nick Mendonca to a one-year deal with a club option of a further year.

