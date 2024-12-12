Chattanooga FC Hosts Holiday Party for Chattanooga's Homeless at CHATT Foundation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) hosted a holiday party for Chattanooga's homeless at the CHATT Foundation on Wednesday, December 11th.

The club provided and served 225 meals during the lunch hour, setting a record for the CHATT Foundation.

Along with a meal, in collaboration with the City of Chattanooga, CFC organized and provided donated clothing for individuals thanks to contributions from fans and the front office. The HART Gallery organized an art therapy class, where individuals made their own ornaments, while there was also a wall of positive thoughts, mindfulness and stretching classes as well.

"We wanted to make sure everyone here felt they were a part of something," said CFC Community Relations Manager Jack Bradshaw. "CFC is a big family and we want everyone in the city to feel like that. I wanted to put this event on because it's easy to forget what some of our community members are going through. It's also the coldest part of the year, so we wanted to help the homeless shelter in this way, getting everyone as much winter clothing as possible and mental health resources as well."

"This time of year is always very difficult with a lot of traditional family holidays and evokes a lot of emotions in people," said CHATT Foundation Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Blevins. "When you're going through trauma and experiencing homelessness, it can add to that. Events like this brings camaraderie. Being able to say to someone, 'I care about you. Let's talk', is so important. It lets people know they matter and that they're important."

"The City of Chattanooga is always trying to think of all of our residents, our unhoused and homeless population are so important to us to help," said City of Chattanooga Director of Community Engagement Shadrina Booker. "We are absolutely honored to partner with CFC and CHATT Foundation on efforts to feed, to clothe, to bring mental health resources to this community and also be able to bring some joy around the holiday season."

