Chattanooga FC and FirstBank Bring Supporters Closer with Chalk Talk Series

December 4, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club and FirstBank are bringing supporters closer to the action through its Chalk Talk series.

The fourth and final installment of the series in 2024 was held on December 3rd at Naked River Brewing Company right next to Finley Stadium as some of CFC's most ardent fans got to enjoy time with the CFC Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo and CFC Men's Head Coach Chris Nugent to ask their burning questions about the season ahead in 2025.

"Years ago we saw the value of having a soccer team in the city," said FirstBank Relationship Manager Sherry Babin. "It's truly been a joy to watch the club grow and to see the city embrace it. We have done so many things with the club over the years. We've hosted financial literacy classes for players. We go to games together for team building and CFC is the only team all of our employees can agree on, so it's always a great time."

Nugent shared tactical insight into how the team approached the final game of the 2024 season against New York Red Bulls II before an open question-and-answer section with supporters in attendance.

Giraldo and Nugent spoke about the recruitment process during the off-season, the importance of maintaining the club's tradition of hosting an open tryout, the goals and aspirations for CFC Women, their belief in an evidence-based playing style and the importance of integrating Academy players into the first team long term.

CFC Men's team recently concluded its 16th season and its fourth full year as a professional club and is preparing for its second season competing in MLS NEXT Pro in 2025.

