CFL X World Vision - Reggie Begelton

January 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







In March, Reggie Begelton travelled to The Philippines with World Vision Canada to witness the transformative work their programs are providing in some of the world's most impoverished communities.

Reggie experienced firsthand how World Vision's livelihood programs are giving families a second chance, to learn skills and start successful businesses that can fund provisions for their communities for generations to come.

In 2023, 4,216 people in The Philippines people were involved in entrepreneurial training providing financial literacy training and access to small loans thanks to the help of generous donors.

Learn more about how the CFL and World Vision are working together to make a lasting change across the world, and you can too.

https://cfl.worldvision.ca/

#imasupporter #worldvision #cfl

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.