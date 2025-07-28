CFL Plays of the Week - Week 8, 2025
July 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Cody Fajardo spins out of pressure and delivers a bomb in one of the wildest plays of the week. Watch the full video to see which play takes the top spot. Presented by Timber Mart.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 28, 2025
- Alouettes Add Three Receivers and One Quebecer - Montreal Alouettes
- Stampeders Sign Dolani Robinson - Calgary Stampeders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.