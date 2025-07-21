CFL Plays of the Week - Week 7, 2025
July 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Week 7 brought the heat! Bo Levi Mitchell broke records, but was it enough to land the top spot? Check out the best plays from across the CFL in Week 7, presented by Timber Mart. Watch to the end to find out which moment took number one.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 21, 2025
- Argos Ink OL Shane Richards, RB Jyran Mitchell & DL Ricky Correia - Toronto Argonauts
- City of Hamilton to Celebrate NBA Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with Community Rally - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Blue Bombers Ink McLeod to Practice Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.