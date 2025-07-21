Sports stats

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 7, 2025

July 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Week 7 brought the heat! Bo Levi Mitchell broke records, but was it enough to land the top spot? Check out the best plays from across the CFL in Week 7, presented by Timber Mart. Watch to the end to find out which moment took number one.
