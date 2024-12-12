CFL Players Take to the Skies: Helicopter Adventure in Vancouver

What happens when Alexander Hollins, Austin Mack, and Ajou Ajou hop into a helicopter during Grey Cup week? A lot of laughs, some unexpected reactions, and a view they'll never forget!This lighthearted ride over Vancouver shows a different side of these CFL players-off the field and having fun. Check it out for a quick dose of laughs and good vibes from Grey Cup week!

