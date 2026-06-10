Cats Shut Down Riverhawks 4-0 in Edmonton

Published on June 9, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







Edmonton, AB - The HarbourCats rolled into Edmonton and left their mark early, cruising to a 4-0 victory over the Riverhawks.

David Krahn (UBC) was more than happy to get things started in this one, silencing the Edmonton crowd by blasting a two-run shot in the top of the third for his first homer of the 2026 season.

Coastal Carolina right-hander Hudson Lance put on a stellar performance on the mound for the HarbourCats. The Trinity, North Carolina product rumbled through six innings without much trouble, not allowing any runs on just two hits and striking out three Riverhawks along the way.

Hudson Lance (Coastal Carolina) clipped the Hawks' wings over two thirds of the ballgame to make room for a HarbourCats win. (Photo by JPM Photography)

Lance was relieved by Daniel Tovar (Northern Kentucky) for the bottom of the seventh, who set Edmonton down in order to keep the Cats in front.

David Krahn was cut down at second base pushing for a double in the top of the eighth inning, but not before driving in another run to push the Cats' lead to 3-0. Victoria tacked on one more in the ninth, Logan Shepherd (Mercer) scoring in his season debut on a sacrifice fly delivered by Marcus Nolen (Fresno State).

Daniel Tovar closed things out with no runs on one hit over three innings, completing the 4-0 win to open the series.

The Cats are back in action tomorrow for a 10:05 am ballgame in an attempt to clinch the series win in Edmonton, and will return home on Friday, June 12 for a weekend series with the Springfield Drifters.

Single game tickets for all HarbourCats games and the 2026 West Coast League All-Star Game and Home Run Derby are now on sale at http://harbourcats.com/tickets. Season tickets, 12-pack and 32-pack game vouchers may also be bought online or by stopping by the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street.







West Coast League Stories from June 9, 2026

Cats Shut Down Riverhawks 4-0 in Edmonton - Victoria HabourCats

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