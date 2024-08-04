Carolina Chaos vs. Utah Archers Full Game Highlights

August 4, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Carolina Chaos YouTube Video







One of the league's most electric matchups. Watch all the highlights from this Western Conference battle between the Carolina Chaos vs. Utah Archers.

Due to severe weather, today's game between the Denver Outlaws and California Redwoods is final. Per PLL rules, an outcome can be decided due to severe weather if a game has played beyond the 7 minute mark of the 3rd quarter. The score at the time of game stoppage (9:46 in the 4th quarter) is final. The PLL consulted meteorologists and both Head Coaches and General Managers throughout the process.

Ã°Å¸Å½Å¸

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.