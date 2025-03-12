Cardinals Name Jason Schwartz as New Broadcaster

March 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to announce that Jason Schwartz has been named the team's new Play-by-Play voice starting in the 2025 season. Schwartz becomes the fifth lead broadcaster in the franchise's history, which began in 2005.

"We're ecstatic to have Jason join our franchise's list of broadcasting excellence," Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter said. "His talent, experience behind the mic and passion for the game of baseball make him a perfect fit to tell the story of our season every night on our terrific radio home, Classic Rock 106.7."

Schwartz, a Los Angeles, CA native, brings a wealth of Minor League Baseball experience to Springfield. With over ten years on the mic in the Minors, primarily with the Lancaster JetHawks, Cardinals fans can hear him all season long for home and road games on Classic Rock 106.7, SpringfieldCardinals.com and simulcast on Bally Sports Live for home games.

"I'm thrilled to join the Cardinals as their next Play-by-Play Broadcaster and excited to be part of such a passionate baseball community in Springfield and Southwest Missouri," Schwartz said. "The Cardinals have a rich history of excellent broadcasters, and I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue building on that legacy."

The new voice of the team is a University of Southern California graduate who hosts the USC Football talk show "Trojans Wrap Up" on ESPNLA 710 and is a studio host for USC football broadcasts. In addition to his football duties, Schwartz is the lead Play-by-Play voice for Long Beach State Men's Basketball.

Alex Jensen, who provided Play-by-Play coverage for the record-setting 2024 Springfield Cardinals team dubbed the "Cardiac Cards," which included historic moments such as the first-ever no-hitter and second-ever walk-off grand slam in franchise history, becomes that latest Cardinals broadcaster to climb the ranks as he joins the broadcast team of the Worcester Red Sox, Triple-A Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, after a memorable season in Springfield.

"Alex provided the soundtrack to an unforgettable season in 2024 with the Cardinals," Reiter expressed. "We thank him for all his hard work and know he will continue to provide excellent commentary, now with the WooSox."

From 2005 to 2009, Mike Lindskog served as the inaugural voice of the Cardinals, followed by current Milwaukee Brewers Broadcaster Jeff Levering (2010 - 2012), Andrew Buchbinder (2013 - 2023), Jensen (2024) and now Schwartz.

The Cardinals begin the 2025 season with a three-game homestand from April 4 through April 6 against the Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Opening Weekend festivities include Opening Day Fireworks, Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks Truck Parade, Saturday Night Fireworks and much more, to be announced soon.

Single-game tickets and RED Access Memberships, which include Opening Day tickets in addition to plenty of other exclusive benefits, are available online now or by contacting us at (417) 863-0395. For additional questions, email us at info@springfieldcardinals.com.

