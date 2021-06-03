Capitals Re-Sign Joe Snively

June 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Joe Snively to a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$90,000), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Snively, 25, recorded 17 points (6g, 11a) in 30 games with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), tied for the sixth-most on the Bears.

The Herndon, Va., native finished his first full professional season in 2019-20 with 24 points (12g, 12a) in 45 games with Hershey. Snively ranked third on the team with 12 even strength goals and game winning goals (3). The 5'9", 174-pound forward recorded his first career AHL hat trick (3g, 1a) on Feb. 25, 2020 vs. Charlotte. During the 2018-19 season with Hershey, Snively recorded seven points (2g, 5a) in nine games.

In 84 career games with the Bears, Snively has recorded 48 points (20g, 28a).

Prior to joining Hershey, Snively recorded 36 points (15g, 21a) in 33 games with Yale University in the 2018-19 season and set a collegiate career high with five power play goals. Snively led Yale in points in all four years of his attendance and recorded 139 points (58g, 81a) in 129 career NCAA games. Snively was named as a Hobey Baker Award nominee in the 2018-19 season. In 2017-18, following a 36 point season (19g, 17a), Snively was named to the NCAA All-Ivy League First Team and the NCAA (New England) All-Stars. Additionally, during his freshman year in 2015-16, Snively was named the NCAA Ivy-League Rookie of the Year, to the NCAA (ECAC) All-Rookie Team and was a NCAA All-Ivy League Team honorable mention following a 28 point (10g, 18a) season.

Prior to Yale, Snively was drafted by the Sioux City Musketeers (USHL), 57th overall, in the 2012 USHL Futures Draft. Snively played three seasons in the USHL and recorded 125 points (50g, 75a) in 159 games with Sioux City.

Snively has twice represented Team USA, winning a silver medal in the 2013 Ivan Hlinka Tournament at the U-18 level and a gold medal at the 2014 World Junior A Championship.

Snively trained at MedStar Capitals Iceplex during his youth and was a participant in Washington's Little Caps program.

The Capitals signed Snively as a college free agent on March 18, 2019.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2021

Capitals Re-Sign Joe Snively - Hershey Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.