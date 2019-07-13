Capitals Re-Sign Defender Colby Williams

July 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today the club has re-signed defenseman Colby Williams to a one-year, two-way contract. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Williams, 24, skated in 36 games with the Bears last season, recording 10 assists. Williams has been a mainstay on Hershey's blue line for the past three seasons, appearing in 165 career AHL games with the Chocolate and White, posting 43 points (seven goals, 36 assists). Williams was named Hershey's rookie of the year in the 2016-17 campaign after collecting 16 points in 60 games.

The Regina, Saskatchewan native played for his hometown Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League for parts of six seasons from 2010-16 and registered 104 points (25 goals, 79 assists) in 211 career games, and served as captain of the club during the 2015-16 season.

Williams was drafted by the Capitals in the sixth round, 173rd overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Bears open the 2019-20 season on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Giant Center versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Season ticket packages for Hershey's 2019-20 season are on sale now, featuring discounted costs and extra added benefits. Full Season, Half Season, 12-game, and Flex-10 plans are available with packages starting at just $205. For more information, call 717-520-5796 or visit HersheyBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.