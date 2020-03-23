Cancelled Ticket Exchange Policy

The Knoxville Ice Bears would like to thank you for your support, as we work through the abrupt ending of the 2019-2020 SPHL season. We have always thought of our MemBEARs, Partners, Players, Staff and Fans as a family and we appreciate your patience during this unprecedented time of uncertainty. As a small business and part of the fabric of the community, the team is committed to sustaining consistent value for your experience. The reality of this devastating financial situation is something we must all work through together.

We are doing our best to instill normalcy and ensure the Knoxville Ice Bears are on a solid foundation by treating our situation as an extended off-season. During this unexpected interim, the front office will be reaching out to each stakeholder to discuss the options listed below.

To satisfy the various needs of our MemBEARs, Partners, and Groups, we will provide the following options:

Flex Tickets - one (1) per seat for each of the five un-played regular-season games

KIB Merchandise Gift Card - equal to the value of your seats for the five un-played regular-season games

2020-2021 Account Credit - equal to the value of your seats for the five un-played regular-season games

Refund - equal to the value of your seats to the five un-played regular-season games

Decline refund/credit - the organization appreciates your generous support during this challenging time

To provide each of you with the best service, we will be contacting you directly to discuss which option would best suits your needs.Â To help us provide all stakeholders with a clear path for the 2020-2021 season, we have established a deadline of April 9th to have all decisions into the Ice Bears office. Â Â If you have questions or concerns, please discuss them with your Knoxville Ice Bears account representative.

If you did not purchase your tickets through the Knoxville Ice Bears office, please contact your point of purchase.

