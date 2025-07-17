Canadian Slang vs CFL Players: 'Nize Your Beak"

July 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







CFL players try to decode the meaning of "nize your beak" in this episode of Canadian Slang. Think they'll figure it out? Watch and see.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.