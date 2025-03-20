Canadian Premier League - Made in Canada
March 20, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
Made for Canadians, by Canadians.
The 2025 Canadian Premier League season kicks off April 5!
#CPLMadeInCanada #CanPL
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from March 20, 2025
- Vancouver FC Secures Rising Goalkeeping Talent Felipe Jaramillo Drolet on Multi-Year Deal - Vancouver FC
- Wanderers Sign Canadian Forward Joven Mann - HFX Wanderers FC
- Canadian Premier League Encourages Canadians to Sport Local with Launch of "Made in Canada" Brand Campaign - CPL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.