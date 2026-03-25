Can Panger Score on Brett Dobson on NHL on Tnt!?

Published on March 25, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm YouTube Video







Does anyone think Panger can score on Brett Dobson?

@GeorgiaSwarm stopped by the NHL on TNT studio and put it to the test.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 25, 2026

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