Can-Am League Game Recaps

August 20, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release
New Jersey 5, Rockland 0 (Game 1 - 7 Innings) - Box Score
New Jersey starting pitcher Brendan Butler turned in a sensational performance on the mound as he led the Jackals to a 5-0 win over Rockland in game one of a doubleheader.
Butler was terrific as he tossed a four-hit complete game shutout. The righty gave up a walk and struck out seven batters in a 117-pitch performance. With the victory, Butler is now 6-2 on the season.
Offensively for New Jersey, 3B Conrad Gregor led the way at the plate going 1-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Jackals RF Jay Gonzalez scored a pair of runs in a 2-for-3 game while LF Alfredo Marte had two hits in three at-bats and drove in a run.
For the Boulders in the loss, 3B Marcos Almonte went 2-for-3.
Rockland 11, New Jersey 6 (Game 2 - 7 Innings) - Box Score
Rockland jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three innings of play and would go on from there to defeat New Jersey, 11-6, in game two of the twinbill.
The Boulders pounded out 14 hits in the contest with five batters having multi-hit games. Rockland DH Matt Oberste led the way at the plate going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Boulders CF Chase Harris had a three-hit game with two runs and an RBI while 2B Richie Fecteau scored three runs and drove in one in a 2-for-3 night.
Rockland starting pitcher Edilson Alvarez allowed four earned runs over five innings of work and notched his first victory. Alvarez (1-0) gave up four walks and six hits while fanning six batters.
For New Jersey, LF Alfredo Marte had a 3-for-4 game with two home runs and five RBIs.
Ottawa 4, Quebec 3 - Box Score
Ottawa won their fourth consecutive contest as they edged past Quebec by the score of 4-3.
Champions starting pitcher Jared Mortensen tossed 6 1/3 solid innings and grabbed his sixth victory of the year. Mortensen allowed two earned runs on seven hits and struck out six batters in a 119-pitch effort. Ottawa closer Austin Glorius gave up a hit and a walk in the ninth inning but held on to collect his ninth save.
Offensively for Ottawa, SS Michael Baca had a 2-for-4 night with a run scored. Champions LF Malik Collymore and CF Steve Brown each added a pair of hits while C Larry Balkwill launched a big three-run home run as part of the four-run fourth inning.
Left fielder Connor Panas went 3-for-4 with a run scored in the loss for the Capitales.
Sussex County 8, Trois-Rivieres 3 - Box Score
Sussex County tallied four runs in the sixth inning to grab a 6-1 lead and would go on from there to an 8-3 victory over Trois-Rivieres. The win by the Miners was their third straight and it pushed their lead to three games over the Aigles in the race for first in the Can-Am League.
The 4-5-6 hitters of 1B Audy Ciriaco, 2B Trey Hair and LF Jose Brizuela stole the show for the Sussex County offense tonight. The trio went a combined 7-for-13 at the plate with six runs scored and three RBIs. Brizuela also chipped in his ninth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the eighth inning.
Miners starting pitcher David Palladino threw five innings of work and picked-up the win. The righty gave up an earned run on two hits and fanned five batters. Palladino is now 5-2 on the year with the win.
First baseman Juan Kelly had a 1-for-2 night with two walks and two RBIs in the loss for Trois-Rivieres.
