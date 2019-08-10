Can-Am League Game Recaps

Rockland 13, Quebec 7 - Box Score

Rockland rolled out to an 8-4 lead after three innings of play and would go on from there to beat Quebec by the final of 13-7.

The Boulders pounded out 19 hits in the contest with five batters having multi-hit games. Rockland DH Blake Grant-Parks went 4-for-5 with a run scored and four RBIs while 2B Ryne Birk scored three runs and drove in two in a perfect 4-for-4 night. Boulders SS Katsuya Senoo and 3B John Brontsema also chipped in a pair of hits and two runs.

Rockland starter JD Busfield threw five innings of work and picked-up the win. The righty gave up five earned runs on nine hits and fanned two batters. With the victory, Busfield is now 7-1 on the year.

For the Capitales in the loss, 1B Zach Wllson had a 2-for-3 night with two runs scored and an RBI.

Sussex County 2, New Jersey 1 - Box Score

Sussex County scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly from DH Trey Hair in the eighth inning as the Miners edged past New Jersey, 2-1.

After five scoreless innings of play, the Miners jumped on the board in the sixth as 2B Mikey Reynolds came home to score on a fielder's choice by 3B Nate Coronado. The Jackals would tie the contest up at 1-1 in the seventh as C Jason Agresti singled home PR/RF Demetrius Moorer from third base. Sussex County would come right back and take the lead for good in the eighth on the Hair sacrifice fly.

Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored while Coronado and Hair each collected an RBI.

Miners starting pitcher Tom Burns tossed seven solid innings and notched his fifth win of the season. Burns (5-1) gave up an earned run on five hits and struck out four batters.

Trois-Rivieres 9, Ottawa 4 - Box Score

Second baseman Tucker Nathans' RBI single in the seventh inning gave Trois-Rivieres the lead for good at 5-4 and they would go on to beat Ottawa by the score of 9-4.

The Aigles had nine hits in the game and was led by 3B Taylor Brennan who went 1-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Trois-Rivieres 1B Juan Kelly had three hits in four at-bats along with a run and two RBIs while Nathans collected a pair of hits and two runs batted in.

Aigles starting pitcher Chris Murphy allowed three earned runs over six innings of work and grabbed the victory. The Millersville University product gave up two walks and seven hits to go along with four strikeouts. Murphy is now 5-4 on the 2019 season.

Right fielder Jiandido Tromp went 3-for-3 with a run scored in the loss for the Champions.

