Can-Am League Game Recaps

August 8, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am)





New Jersey 12, Rockland 7 - Box Score

New Jersey scored nine runs over their final three trips to the plate and defeated Rockland by a 12-7 final.

There were four batters with multi-hit games for the Jackals including CF David Harris who went a perfect 5-for-5 with a run scored and four RBIs. New Jersey 3B Conrad Gregor had three hits in four at-bats along with three runs scored and an RBI while RF Jay Gonzalez contributed two runs and an RBI in a 2-for-5 night. Left fielder Alfredo Marte also helped the Jackals offense by scoring two runs and driving in one. In total, New Jersey had 17 hits in the contest.

New Jersey starter Justin Brantley gave up five earned runs in 6 2/3 innings of work and collected the victory. The Siena College product allowed eight hits and fanned five batters in a 110-pitch performance. With the win, Brantley is now 7-4 on the season.

Sussex County 4, Ottawa 1 (Game 1/7 Innings) - Box Score

In game one of a doubleheader, Sussex County starting pitcher Andrew Gist turned in a terrific performance as the Miners downed Ottawa, 4-1.

Gist tossed an 81-pitch complete game allowing one earned run on six hits and striking out two batters. The southpaw is now 7-1 on the season and has won three consecutive outings. The complete game by Gist gives the Miners 12 total on the season.

Offensively for Sussex County, SS Cito Culver led the way going 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs. Miners 3B Nate Coronado doubled and collected an RBI while LF Brandon Downes plated a run and drove in one in a 1-for-3 night.

First baseman Leonardo Reginatto had a 1-for-2 night with a double and a run scored in the loss for the Champions.

Ottawa 8, Sussex County 7 (Game 2/7 Innings) - Box Score

After falling behind 6-0 through 2 ½ innings of play, Ottawa roared back and scored eight runs over their final four trips to the plate and defeated Sussex County in game two, 8-7.

Third baseman Malik Collymore led the way offensively for the Champions going 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. Ottawa CF Steve Brown had two hits in three at-bats along with a run and two RBIs while C Larry Balkwill added a blast and two runs in a 1-for-2 outing. The Champions had nine total hits in the game.

Ottawa pitcher Kida De La Cruz hurled a scoreless inning of relief and earned his first win of the year. De La Cruz fanned all three batters he faced.

For the Miners, CF Kalian Sams went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.

Trois-Rivieres 9, Quebec 7 - Box Score

Trois-Rivieres scored all nine of their runs in the first four innings and cruised to a 9-7 victory over Quebec.

The Aigles pounded out 15 hits in the contest with four batters having multi-hit games. Trois-Rivieres 1B Juan Kelly led the way going 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs. Aigles 3B Taylor Brennan scored two runs and drove in two in a 2-for-4 night while LF David Glaude collected a pair of runs and two RBIs. Both Brennan and Glaude launched home runs as well for Trois-Rivieres.

Aigles starting pitcher Brandon Barker threw five innings of work and picked-up the win. The righty gave up five earned runs on six hits and struck out six batters. Barker is now 5-2 on the season with the victory.

For Quebec in the losing effort, 3B Jesse Hodges had a 3-for-5 night with a home run and four RBIs.

