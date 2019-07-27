Can-Am League Game Recaps

Rockland 3, Quebec 2 (10 Innings) - Box Score

First baseman Matt Oberste's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning scored 2B Ryne Birk from second base and gave Rockland a 3-2 walk-off win over Quebec. The Capitales took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth only to see the Boulders plate a run in the ninth to tie the contest and then win it with a run in the 10th.

Birk started the 10th inning at second base due to international tiebreaker rules. Oberste then came up to the plate and hit the ball to the deepest part of the field at Palisades Credit Union Park allowing Birk to score all the way from second and win it for Rockland.

Boulders SS Senoo Katsuya went 3-for-5 with a run batted in while Birk and RF Collin Ferguson each collected two hits.

Rockland pitcher Robbie Gordon tossed two scoreless innings of relief and notched his fourth win of the season. Gordon struck out one in the seven batters he faced.

Shortstop Brandon Fischer and 2B TJ White each had a 1-for-4 night with a run scored in the loss for Quebec.

Trois-Rivieres 6, New Jersey 5 - Box Score

Trois-Rivieres scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning to take a 6-4 lead and would go on to defeat New Jersey by the final of 6-5. The Aigles have now won three straight and can wrap-up a series sweep with a win tomorrow afternoon at Stade Stereo+.

The Aigles had 10 hits in the contest and was led by DH Levon Washington who went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Trois-Rivieres LF Alberth Martinez walked twice and scored a run in a perfect 3-for-3 afternoon while C Anthony Hermelyn had a hit in official three at-bats along with two runs scored.

Trois-Rivieres pitcher Bubby Rossman tossed an inning of relief and picked-up the victory. The righty allowed an unearned run on a hit with two walks in a 23-pitch performance. With the win, Rossman is now 3-0 on the season.

For New Jersey in the loss, CF Alfredo Marte had a 2-for-3 day with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI.

Sussex County 7, Ottawa 6 - Box Score

Sussex County plated a run in the seventh inning to grab a 7-3 lead and that proved to be the difference in the game as the Miners defeated Ottawa, 7-6.

There were 11 hits collected by Sussex County tonight with seven batters picking-up at least one. Miners 1B Audy Ciriaco led the way going 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Sussex County 3B Jarred Mederos had a pair of hits in five at-bats along with two RBIs while LF Jose Brizuela scored once and drove in two in a 1-for-3 night.

Sussex County starting pitcher Jeff Thompson allowed three earned runs over seven innings of work and picked-up the victory. The 27-year-old allowed two walks and seven hits to go along with six punchouts. Thompson is now 8-1 on the year and leads the Can-Am League in wins.

