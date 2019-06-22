Can-Am League Game Recaps

Trois-Rivieres 3, Cuban National Team 1

The Trois-Rivieres Aigles took the second game of a three-game series against the Cuban National Team by a final score of 3-1 at Stade Stereo+ on Saturday afternoon.

Chris Murphy pitched a stellar game to lead the home side on the afternoon. Murphy allowed just one run on five hits in his complete game victory, while walking just one batter and striking out five. It took Murphy 107 pitches to complete his outing, throwing 77 of them for strikes.

David Glaude and Michael Suchy had run scoring hits, and Taylor Brennan went 2-for-4 in the game, as the Aigles put across their three runs on six hits.

For Cuba, Yordanis Samon went 3-ffor-4 and scored the lone Cuban run.

Sussex County 8, Rockland 3

A six-run outburst in the third inning proved to be too much for the Rockland Boulders to overcome, as the Sussex County Miners defeated the visiting Boulders by a score of 8-3 at Skylands Stadium on Saturday night.

Eight different Miners collected the nine total hits for the Miners, with Jose Brizuela the only Miner to get two hits on the evening, as well as a RBI and a run scored. Cito Culver had a RBI single against his former team, as did Gavin Stupienski in his Miners debut.

That was enough for Jeff Thompson, who threw a complete game for the Miners. Thompson gave up three runs on eight hits, walking three and striking out three. The win moves Thompson to 5-0 on the season.

For Rockland, Josh Turner and Landon Holifield combined to hold the Miners scoreless on just two hits and two walks, while striking out 11. John Brontsema went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs.

Shikoku Island 9, New Jersey 2

A four-run cushion and solid pitching helped the Shikoku Island Independents defeat the New Jersey Jackals 9-2 on Saturday night at Yogi Berra Stadium.

Takuya Yokomizo's two-run double in the third inning ultimately proved to be the deciding factor in the game. Katsuya Sendo went 2-for-4 to pace a nine-hit attack for Shikoku Island on the night, with eight different Independents getting base hits.

Junya Michihara got the start for the visitors and went five innings, allowing both Jackals runs on just four hits. He walked two batters and struck out two on the night. Five Shikoku Island relievers combined to throw four scoreless innings to close the game out.

For New Jersey, Santiago Chirino went 2-for-5 in the loss.

Quebec 9, Ottawa 2

The Quebec Capitales continued their solid play as of late by jumping on Ottawa Champions early and cruised to a 9-2 win at RCGT Park on Saturday night.

The Capitales were led by Stayler Hernandez led the way with a 3-for-5 performance, knocking in two runs and scoring once as well. Chris Shaw and Michael Baca each had two-hit games, as the Capitales banged out 15 hits on the night.

Dustin Molleken got the start for Quebec and threw five scoreless innings to get the win. Molleken allowed four hits and walked one, while striking out four.

For Ottawa, Jordan Caillouet went 2-for-4 with a two-run HR.

