Can-Am League Game Recaps

Sussex County 8, Trois-Rivieres 5 - Box Score

After trailing 2-1 through three innings of play, the Sussex County Miners took full control of the contest plating five runs over the next two innings and cruising to an 8-5 win over Trois-Rivieres.

Sussex County was led at the plate tonight by their 2-3-4 hitters of SS Jarred Mederos, 2B Trey Hair and 1B Audy Ciriaco. The trio went a combined 10-for-12 at the plate with six runs scored and six RBIs. Mederos and Ciriaco also chipped in with three doubles. Catcher Andy Paz helped the Miners offense as well with a pair of hits in four at-bats and a run batted in. In total, Sussex County collected 14 hits.

Miners starting pitcher Jeff Thompson gave up three earned runs over 6 1/3 innings of work to notch his first victory of the season. Thompson allowed two walks and seven hits to go along with eight strikeouts.

For Trois-Rivieres in the losing cause, 3B Taylor Brennan had a 2-for-4 night with a home run and two RBIs.

Quebec 5, New Jersey 2 - Box Score

Quebec scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and went on to defeat New Jersey by the score of 5-2.

The Capitales had 12 hits in the contest with five batters having multi-hit games. Second baseman Melvin Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs while 3B Kody Ruedisili had a pair of walks and two RBIs in a perfect 2-for-2 night. First baseman Alan Mocahbee, LF Andrew Godbold and C Joe Lytle each contributed two hits and a run scored for the Quebec offense.

Capitales starter Scott Richmond tossed six solid innings and earned his first victory of the year. Richmond gave up two earned runs on four hits and struck out eight batters.

Center fielder Jay Gonzalez had a 1-for-3 outing with a run scored in the loss for the Jackals.

Ottawa at Rockland - (Postponed/Rain)

The game between Ottawa and Rockland was postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 23.

