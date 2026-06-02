César Hernández González Tabbed as LOVB Minnesota Head Coach: LOVB

Published on June 2, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Minnesota News Release







MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - League One Volleyball has named esteemed Spanish coach César Hernández González as the first head coach of LOVB Minnesota Volleyball.

Hernández González brings both international and club coaching success to the Twin Cities. He has coached the French National Team the last two years - a role he'll maintain during the LOVB Pro offseason - and led the squad to a quarterfinal berth in the 2025 FIVB World Championship. Hernández González also served as head coach for South Korea in 2022 and 2023 before leading them to an Olympic semifinal berth as an assistant in 2021.

Hailing from Madrid, Hernández González also worked for the Spanish National Team for 12 years, first as team manager before becoming an assistant coach.

In addition to his international resume, Hernández González has led several top club squads to league and tournament victories. Most recently, he helped KS DevelopRes Rzeszów finish second in Poland's TAURON Liga and reach the CEV Champions League quarterfinal round. Before that, he was head coach at Neptunes de Nantes Volleyball in France, picking up a 2023/24 French Cup title and finishing second in league play both seasons.

Hernández González also served as an assistant in two of the world's biggest clubs VakifBank (Türkiye) and Savino Del Bene Scandicci (Italy), helping VakifBank win seven major titles in three seasons. In all, he's coached for 20 seasons and worked in the sport for 26.

LOVB Minnesota will join three fellow expansion teams - in Los Angeles, Miami and San Francisco - and begin play during the 2026-27 League One Volleyball campaign. The squads join counterparts in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Nebraska and Salt Lake during the league's third season.







League One Volleyball Stories from June 2, 2026

César Hernández González Tabbed as LOVB Minnesota Head Coach: LOVB - LOVB Minnesota

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