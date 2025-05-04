Buffalo Bandits's Dhane Smith Passes Gary Gait for 4th All-Time in Playoff Goals (68)

May 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







Give Dhane an inch, and he'll make history. That shot moves him past Gary Gait for 4th all-time in playoff goals - 68 and counting.

Game Two of the NLL Semifinals continues on TSN and streaming on ESPN+, NLL+, & TSN+.

