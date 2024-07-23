Bruins Add Murray to Coaching Staff

July 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MN - The Austin Bruins are excited to announce the hiring of Robby Murray as the team's newest assistant coach.

"I'm excited to be a part of this organization and work alongside Coach Howard and Coach Rooney," said Murray. "I'm looking forward to getting to know our players and pushing for a Robertson Cup!"

Murray's career as a defenseman began with the TPH Thunder of the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League. Between 2016 and 2019 Murray notched seven goals and ten assists in 77 games played. Murray then made the jump to the Nashville Jr. Predators program where he played in 63 games for the Jr. Preds across two seasons. He finished the 2020-21 season with the Shreveport Mudbugs of the NAHL.

Bruins head coach Steve Howard expressed his excitement about Murray joining the coaching staff. "Robby came to us highly recommended from an NCAA Division I coach and another NAHL coach," said Howard. "Our own Associate Head Coach Al Rooney was able to work with him at an exposure event (Elite Edge) in Nashville. We are beyond excited to bring Coach Murray into the Bruins family!"

Murray will be helping with skill development and power play this season.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2024

Bruins Add Murray to Coaching Staff - Austin Bruins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.