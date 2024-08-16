Brigs Richartz Named 2024 Express MVP

Eau Claire Express outfielder Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) has been named the Express Most Valuable Player of the 2024 season. Richartz was the conductor of the Trains offense all season long, leading the team in a number of statistical categories.

The Express All-Star finished the year leading the team in runs scored (61), hits (77), and doubles (26). Richartz ended the 2024 campaign with a .307 batting average, an on-base percentage of .396, and a slugging percentage of .480. Richartz also set multiple single season records, including most runs scored in a single game (5) and most doubles in a season (26).

