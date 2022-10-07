Save the USFL Video Archive

Boo Bash 2023 at BayCare Ballpark

October 7, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release


CLEARWATER, Fl. - The City of Clearwater Parks & Rec Department, along with the Threshers, invite the community to the 2023 edition of Boo Bash at BayCare Ballpark. This free, family-friendly Trick-or-Treat event is on October 31st from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Local businesses and vendors will be passing out candy to kids on the concourse as families walk table to table. Hay rides, games and an on-field costume parade highlight the evening. The playground, concessions, and facilities will be open.

BayCare Ballpark is located at 601 N Old Coachman Rd in Clearwater.

