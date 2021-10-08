Blue Wahoos Players Honored with Post-Season Awards

Pensacola, FL - Following a winning season at Blue Wahoos Stadium, multiple members of the 2021 Blue Wahoos team have been recipients of prestigious post-season awards.

Miami Marlins Minor League Awards

In a ceremony at loanDepot Park in Miami, the Miami Marlins announced this week that Blue Wahoos outfielder Peyton Burdick was selected as the Marlins Minor League Player of the Year and the Marlins Double-A Player of the Year. Burdick played 106 games for Pensacola in 2021, setting the franchise's single-season home run record (23) and the team's single-season walk record (76).

The Marlins also honored Blue Wahoos coach Jose Ceballos as the organization's Staff Member of the Year and outfielder Griffin Conine as the High-A Player of the Year.

Double-A South Post-Season All-Stars

Minor League Baseball also announced the Double-A South Post-Season All-Star team, and the Blue Wahoos led the league with four All-Stars.

All three pitching slots on the All-Star team were given to Blue Wahoos pitchers. Max Meyer was selected as the league's Right-Handed Starter All-Star and the league's Pitcher of the Year. In 20 starts for the Blue Wahoos, Meyer went 6-3 with a 2.41 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 101.0 innings pitched.

Alongside Meyer, Jake Eder was honored as the league's Left-Handed Starter All-Star. Eder held a stellar 1.77 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 71.1 innings for the Blue Wahoos. After leading the league with 19 saves, Colton Hock was selected as the Reliever All-Star for the league, and Burdick rounded out Pensacola's selections as an Outfielder All-Star.

Baseball America Minor League All-Stars

Baseball America announced their overall Minor League All-Star Team, honoring the top performers from every level of the Minor Leagues. Meyer was selected as one of just five pitchers in the Minor Leagues on the team. Between Pensacola and AAA-Jacksonville, Meyer finished with the fifth-best ERA in Minor League Baseball (2.27).

