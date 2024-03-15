Blue Wahoos Announce Front Office Staff Promotions, Additions in Advance of 2024 Season

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced on Friday a series of promotions and additions to their full-time front office staff in advance of the 2024 season.

In the sales department, Emily Mann has been promoted to Group Sales and Community Relations Manager after spending the 2022 season as a sales trainee and 2023 as a group sales executive. Ethan Alexander, previously a stadium operations trainee in 2023, has been promoted to a Group Sales Executive. Sebastian Turso, previously a box office intern in 2023, is now the club's Assistant Box Office Manager. Hannah Gardner, who was previously an events assistant on the Studer Events team and a merchandise trainee in 2023, is now the team's Merchandise Manager.

In the communications department, Wren Deputy assumes the role of Assistant Creative Services Manager after spending the past three seasons as a gameday employee and creative services trainee.

In the events department, Mia Montenaro joins the organization as Event Director.

In ballpark operations, Gordon von Weyhe rejoins the organization as Head Groundskeeper after serving as a gameday grounds crew member in 2014.

In administration, Katy James becomes the Administrative Assistant to the President after working as a communications assistant for Studer Properties last year.

To learn more about the newest additions to the Blue Wahoos front office, visit milb.com/pensacola/about/staff.

