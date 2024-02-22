Blue Wahoos Announce 2024 Preliminary Theme Night and Promotional Schedule

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced their preliminary theme night and promotional schedule for the upcoming 2024 baseball season at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Thursday, bringing a jam-packed slate of giveaways and exciting promotions back to downtown Pensacola!

Theme Nights

Prior to the start of the Southern League season, the Blue Wahoos welcome the Mexican League's Sultanes de Monterrey to Pensacola for two exhibition games on April 2 and 3. The Blue Wahoos will mark the occasion by wearing their Copa de la Diversión alternate uniforms, transforming into the Pensacola Pok-Ta-Pok to celebrate the first ballgame played by indigenous communities in the Americas. The games will feature special entertainment and cultural experiences from Pensacola's Spanish-speaking community to celebrate this unprecedented international competition, plus a postgame fireworks show on April 3. The Blue Wahoos are also scheduled to wear their Pok-Ta-Pok uniforms on June 22 and August 14.

The Southern League season officially begins Friday, April 5 on Opening Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium featuring a 2024 Magnet Schedule thanks to WEAR and Cox Communications. Fans arriving early will also take home a Blue Wahoos adjustable denim cap presented by LandrumHR!

Autocorrect got us again. Back by popular demand, the Blue Wahoos will host another Legalize Marinara Night on Saturday, April 20. Fans can get sauced at the ballpark and fight for the rights of recreational marinara users everywhere by picking up a special t-shirt and ticket package in advance of the game.

For the second season in a row, the Blue Wahoos will host a pair of midweek day games beginning at 11:05 AM. Wednesday, April 24 is our first Education Day and a Business Person Special, giving companies a great opportunity for a staff outing or client event. Wednesday, May 8 will be another Education Day, designed as an engaging, educational, and entertaining field trip opportunity for local schools.

Put on your scrubs! Healthcare Appreciation Night is Thursday, May 9. The Blue Wahoos will salute our healthcare workers with a special night just for them!

On Friday, May 10, join us for "Wait, Who Are These Guys?" Night. Your hometown team like you've never seen them before, in a game like no other this season. This one will be unforgettable.

Celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12 as the Blue Wahoos host the Birmingham Barons. Bring your mom to the ballpark. If you're a mom yourself, bring a kid!

Hello, Summer! On Wednesday, May 22, the Blue Wahoos will be hosting our School's Out! Bash. Who's going to be celebrating more ... the students or the teachers?

Boo! Did we scare you? Thursday, May 23 is Halfway to Halloween presented by Festival of Fears. It'll be a graveyard smash!

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond will make its triumphant return to Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, May 25 for a night full of superhero fun, plus Pensacola's popular Marvel-inspired logo and uniforms.

Batten down the hatches! Wednesday, June 5 is Hurricane Prep Night presented by Morgan Law Group. We'll help you get informed about safety tips, and give away some useful household items in case severe weather comes our way.

The Pensacola Seagulls will take flight again in 2024 for a pair of celebrations at the ballpark celebrating the history and the legacy of the Negro Leagues. The Blue Wahoos will wear uniforms of the Pensacola Seagulls, members of the Negro Southern League, on Juneteenth on Wednesday, June 19 and on The Nine Night on Sunday, June 23 presented by Cox Communications.

Fans can celebrate Independence Day (one day early) with America's national pastime and postgame fireworks on Wednesday, July 3 presented by Hancock Whitney Bank. It's also Habitat for Humanity Night, with volunteers from the organization assisting in operations around the ballpark to raise money for their worthy cause.

Don't go extinct before Sunday, July 21, as it'll be Dino Day at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Ed's Dinosaurs Live brings an interactive dinosaur experience to Pensacola, featuring a T-Rex, Velociraptor and Triceratops walking the concourses!

Go for the Gold on Friday, July 26 as we celebrate The Games at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Can the roach run the 4x100 relay? Will we let Mullet Man throw a javelin? It's Greek to us!

Pencils down! Friday, August 16 is Back to School Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Get ready for the upcoming school year with a Blue Wahoos Reusable Water Bottle giveaway presented by Columbia Southern University.

Have you had a cruel summer? Do you enjoy rooting for the anti-hero? Well, look what you made us do. Come back and be here Saturday, August 17 for The Low E.R.A.s Night. We've got a blank space in the Tortured Mullets Department, and you belong with us at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Join us before August slips away like a moment in time - it'll be a fairytale.

The Blue Wahoos get even bluer on Sunday, August 18 as we celebrate Bluey Day! Stars from the beloved animated series will be in attendance in a fun day for all ages.

Put your Millennium Falcon into hyperdrive and travel to a galaxy far, far away on Saturday, August 31 as Star Wars Night returns to Pensacola. Blue Wahoos Stadium will be transformed into a wretched hive of scum and villainy with special appearances by your favorite Star Wars characters. Even scruffy-looking nerf herders are welcome.

Giveaways

In addition to great theme nights, the Blue Wahoos 2024 promotional schedule will feature giveaways all season long! Arrive early for your best chance to claim these awesome items.

April 5: Blue Wahoos Adjustable Denim Cap presented by LandrumHR

April 5-7: 2024 Magnet Schedule presented by WEAR and Cox Communications

April 19: Blue Wahoos T-Shirt presented by Woodlands Medical Specialists

April 20: Jim Reeves Bobblehead

April 26: Blue Wahoos Clear Bag presented by CPC Office Technologies

May 10: Blue Wahoos Replica Jersey presented by Pepsi

July 19: Blue Wahoos Shirsey presented by Total Fire Protection

July 26: Blue Wahoos Hawaiian Shirt presented by KIA Autosport of Pensacola

August 16: Blue Wahoos Reusable Water Bottle presented by Columbia Southern University

August 30: Mullets Hawaiian Shirt presented by Kona Big Wave (21+)

Exciting Giveaway Friday items for May 24, June 7, June 21 and September 13 will be announced soon!

Single-game tickets for the 2024 season are available starting March 1 at BlueWahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium Box Office. Season Memberships and Mini Plans may be purchased now at BlueWahoos.com, the stadium box office, and by calling (850) 934-8444.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for people in their community, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

