228 Day Celebration on Tap for February 28 at Shuckers Ballpark

February 22, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - In celebration of the Coast and its 228 area code, the Biloxi Shuckers will host a ballpark event on Wednesday, February 28 to cap off a day of community involvement and outreach within the local community. The Shuckers will also offer select retail and drink discounts at the event, held at Shuckers Ballpark from 3:30 p.m. to 5:58 p.m., exactly two hours and 28 minutes. During the event, the third-base beer garden will offer 12oz PBR and box popcorn for $2.28 each. Fans can splash in on the team's 228 Day ticket package with a 28-game reserved level ticket package for $228.

Throughout the day, the Shuckers will also offer retail discounts including; $2.28 for all commemorative Southern League All-Star Game merchandise and select tees and tanks for $22.80 will be available in-store and online. A special 228 Day merchandise bundle and a 22.8% discount off clearance items will also be available for fans inside the ballpark.

Fans can also share photos of themselves and their family wearing either Shuckers gear with #228day for the team's "Rep the 228" contest. The best photo will be selected as the winner with a King Cakes tumbler and tickets.

The Shuckers front office will also assist the local community during the day, including helping to clean up spaces outside the ballpark and other areas in downtown Biloxi. The team will also begin their equipment drive that runs until Wednesday, April 3 in support of Keesler Air Force Base's youth sports programs. Baseball equipment-related items will be dispersed to Keesler Youth Center and low-income baseball parks and leagues across the Coast that are in need.

The Biloxi Shuckers open the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits. Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.