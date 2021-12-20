Blue Wahoos and Buffalo Rock Sign 10-Year Beverage Extension

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Buffalo Rock announced a 10-year extension to their partnership at Blue Wahoos Stadium to provide Pepsi products to fans at baseball games and community events.

"We're very excited to continue our partnership with Buffalo Rock at Blue Wahoos Stadium," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "As an original founding partner of our team, Buffalo Rock has been a part of our gameday experience since our inaugural season and has played an important role in helping Blue Wahoos Concessions establish itself as a nationally-recognized, award-winning food service."

Based out of Birmingham, Buffalo Rock has operated as one of the nation's premier providers of beverages and food products since 1901, manufacturing and selling over a billion products annually.

"Being the week of Christmas, this is a great Christmas present for us. It is so exciting for us to have been part of the team in 2011 when the Blue Wahoos started and to be able to continue on with this partnership now," John Isbell, Regional Vice President of Buffalo Rock, said. "The things the Blue Wahoos and the entire Studer Family of Companies do for the Pensacola community are the same kind of things we want to do. We want to partner with people like this, and it's awesome to be able to extend our partnership today."

The Blue Wahoos 2022 season will begin Friday, April 8th at Blue Wahoos Stadium against the Biloxi Shuckers.

