Blue Crabs Tickets on Sale for $3.14 on March 14th and March 15th for Pi Day

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the return of their "Pi Day Sale", discounting tickets to $3.14 on March 14th and March 15th.

The discount will automatically be applied at checkout, and sales are online only. The discount applies to all Blue Crabs home games excluding the Fourth of July and the 2020 Atlantic League All-Star Game, which will be hosted by the Blue Crabs on July 15th.

"Discounting our tickets on Pi Day has become somewhat of an annual tradition, and we continue to do it because we love giving our fans an even more affordable family fun opportunity, because we have the best fans in baseball and they deserve it," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

