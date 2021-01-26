Blue Crabs, Regency Furniture Stadium Serving as COVID-19 Vaccination Site

January 26, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have partnered with the Charles County Department of Health to transform Regency Furniture Stadium into a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The Blue Crabs have been working with the Charles County Department of Health since early November 2020, using Regency Furniture Stadium as a COVID-19 drive-thru testing facility. Tests are still administered at the ballpark on Tuesdays from 8 AM-12 PM. COVID-19 tests are free but require an appointment.

Since January 6th, the Blue Crabs and Regency Furniture Stadium have served as a COVID-19 vaccination site. Contact Charles County Department of Health for information regarding eligibility or to schedule an appointment, 301-609-6900.

"It's our duty and honor as Southern Maryland's Hometown Team to help our community, and we are thankful to the Charles County Department of Health for all of their hard work," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs - The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The Blue Crabs, set to kick off their 13th season of baseball, call Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland home. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 26, 2021

Blue Crabs, Regency Furniture Stadium Serving as COVID-19 Vaccination Site - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.