Blue Crabs Fall 6-4 in Genomes' Comeback

August 20, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) The Kentucky Wild Health Genomes rallied for four runs in the eighth inning in their comeback win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Saturday night. Despite a strong performance from Alex Merithew, the Blue Crabs' bullpen could not hold the lead, giving the Genomes a 6-4 victory.

The Blue Crabs started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Jack Sundberg extended his on-base streak to 23 games with a base hit before Braxton Lee bounced a single up the middle, scoring Sundberg to give the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead.

The Genomes responded in the third inning. Kentucky picked up a run on a sacrifice fly before Moises Sierra drove in a run on an RBI single into right field, giving the Genomes a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth inning, the Blue Crabs got a run back. Collier tripled to start the inning, and Jared Walker drove him in on a ground out to first base.

In the sixth inning, the Blue Crabs pulled ahead. With Collier on second base, Jared Walker drove a grounder down the third base line, scoring Crosby to give the Blue Crabs a 3-2 edge. With Walker on third base, Jack Sundberg drove a base hit through the right side, giving the Blue Crabs a 4-2 lead.

But the Genomes responded in the eighth. Alex Merithew pitched seven innings, allowing two runs while striking out eight. The Blue Crabs turned to Patrick Baker (L, 5-2) in the eighth inning.

Luke Becker walked before Moises Sierra drove a double down the line, cutting the deficit to 4-3. With runners on first and second, Eury Perez ripped a double to left, scoring Sierra and tying the game. The next batter, Felix Pie, hit a ground ball past the shortstop Michael Baca, bringing in two runs, putting the Genomes on top 6-4.

Jamie Callahan (W, 1-0) pitched a clean seventh for the Genomes. The Blue Crabs rallied in the eighth and ninth innings, but could not get a run in. The Blue Crabs loaded the bases in the ninth, but Diogenes Almengo (Sv, 4) worked out of the jam, securing a 6-4 win for the Genomes.

The Blue Crabs are back in action tomorrow against the Genomes at 2:05 pm for the rubber match in the three-game set.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.