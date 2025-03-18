Blessed, Humbled, Grateful: Strykers Legend Sesay to Retire

Ontario, Calif. - Empire Strykers legend and longtime club captain Israel "Izzy" Sesay today announced he will retire from professional soccer at the conclusion of the 2024-25 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaign. In doing so, the 34-year-old has marked the end point to an extraordinary playing career that saw him become a teen phenom with the LA Galaxy, lace up for several other professional teams and embark on an eleven-year stint with the Strykers - all after narrowly escaping unspeakable horrors as a child.

Sesay publicly declared his intentions by way of a written statement, which is included here in full:

Dear Friends,

The time has come. I have decided to begin a new chapter and end my professional playing career after the 2024-25 MASL season.

While part of me is sad to be stepping away, and while I will miss competing on the field, I'm eager to dive deeper into my passion for coaching and find out what else life has in store for me.

Having escaped a gruesome war as a child, it has been my privilege and honor to find refuge and build a career in this country and especially in the Inland Empire. While the Ontario Fury/Empire Strykers organization will always have a special place in my heart, I owe a debt of gratitude to all the clubs I've played for over the years, to all my teammates and coaches, and to the members of technical and front office staffs I've been so fortunate to work with.

To the amazing, loyal fans who have been along for the ride these past 18 years: It's your love, energy and support that have made this journey so truly special and worthwhile.

I'd like to say thank you to former Fury president and head coach Bernie Lilavois, to former Fury/Strykers head coach and current executive vice president Jimmy Nordberg, and to Strykers managing partner Jeff Burum for always believing in me and for putting their trust in me as team captain.

Most of all, I want to express my appreciation for my family and in particular my wife and children. Playing at this level requires sacrifices from everyone involved, and being away from those I love the most hasn't always been easy - for me or for them. I'm excited for the chance to be more present as a husband and father.

My heart is full of joy when I think about all the memories I've made on and off the field. Although you won't see me making last-ditch blocks or tackles anymore, this is not goodbye. The beautiful game will always be part of me, and I will always be part of it. I look forward to seeing all of you soon!

Take care,

Izzy

Born in the West African nation of Sierra Leone, Israel Sesay was less than a year old when a civil war broke out between the government and the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) that would become infamous for its extreme violence. An 11-year-old Sesay immigrated to the U.S. with his mother and siblings in 2001, thanks to a successful political asylum claim. His father, who had been living stateside already, filed the claim based on dangers that persisted in the months following the official end of the war.

"I always tell people that I'm not supposed to be here," said the Strykers defender. "Growing up, I experienced a lot of trauma. A lot of people died, including a lot of friends and members of my family. I was right there and witnessed some horrible things. I could have died or ended up as a child soldier. Many kids my age did. Sometimes, I still wonder, why not me?"

Once settled in Maryland, Israel Sesay became the subject of his own remarkable story that took him from playing for Quince Orchard High School and local clubs Potomac Cougars and Bethesda Arsenal to representing the U.S. U-17 and U-20 national teams, signing with Major League Soccer (MLS) side LA Galaxy at age 16, and becoming the club's youngest ever player to appear in a match at 17 years and 168 days. Perhaps most noteworthy is the fact he was not initially your typical prospect driven everyday to work hard toward his dream of making it big.

"I didn't come to the U.S. to play soccer," remembered Sesay. "I just came here to escape the civil war aftermath and to have a better life. I wasn't even playing at first. I was just going to school. Then, my cousin one day said, 'Hey! When you were really young, you were playing soccer back home in Sierra Leone. Do you still play?' I told him I didn't play anymore. He was like, 'Nah, you should play. You was pretty good.' So I decided to give it a go and start up again."

As part of his days as an MLS teen sensation, which saw him share the field with massive stars such as David Beckham, Landon Donovan, Robbie Keane and Cobi Jones between 2007 and 2010, the up-and-comer also spent time on loan with the Hollywood United Hitmen and Cleveland City Stars. Upon moving on from the Galaxy and briefly suiting up for Real Maryland Monarchs in his U.S. home state, he would later play for the Los Angeles Blues in 2011 and 2012. Both the City Stars and the Blues competed at the highest tier of the United Soccer Leagues (USL), although never at the same time.

Following his first foray into six-aside with Major Indoor Soccer League (MISL) outfit Milwaukee Wave in 2012-13, Sesay joined the brand-new Ontario Fury organization (today's Empire Strykers) prior to its final campaign in the Professional Arena Soccer League (PASL) in 2013-14. He was briefly traded to league rivals Las Vegas Legends in early 2014 but returned for the inaugural MASL season in 2014-15. To date, the former U.S. youth international has amassed 216 appearances, 64 goals and 50 assists in his decade-plus with the Fury/Strykers.

"It means a lot to have spent almost my entire indoor career with this club," said the man who started out as an attacker but on turf made a name for himself primarily as a backline anchor. "It's truly been an honor getting to represent the Inland Empire. This community has embraced me, challenged me and pushed me to be the best I can be. The wins, the struggles, the lessons and the friendships I've experienced here are memories that will always be part of me."

When asked why now felt like the right time to transition into a different phase of his life and career, Sesay cited the Strykers' considerable improvement from last season's historically bad finish as one of the driving factors.

"I've been thinking about this for a while," he offered, "but I wanted to go out on a positive note, so it didn't seem right after 23-24. I figured I'd give it another try to see if I could at least help the team make the playoffs and maybe get a championship ring before I'm done. We've shown that we can win big games, which makes this feel like the right moment."

Despite the exceptionally difficult times he had to endure early in his life, Israel Sesay draws up a hopeful conclusion when reflecting on what it has all led to.

"I never thought I'd play for the Galaxy at the highest level in this country or get called up to the youth national team or end up playing professionally for almost two decades," said the Strykers icon. When I think about it, I can only say that God is good. With where I came from, what I've been able to build makes me feel blessed, humbled and grateful. Talent is part of it, but other kids from Sierra Leone never had these opportunities. I'm very fortunate."

Sesay listed signing in MLS, his first time taking the field for the LA Galaxy and captaining the Ontario Fury to the 2021 MASL final series as the proudest moments of his career. He concluded his remarks with a cautious attempt at looking ahead at what's to come, once more pledging allegiance to the organization of whose fabric he has been an indispensable part since 2013.

"When we start playing, the last thing any of us want to think about is the day we decide it's time to walk away," said the legendary Empire defender. "But I've had some time to prepare mentally and make sure I have a plan. I know it will include coaching even more and continuing to grow my youth club, Fury FC, and I also know I'd like to stay involved with the Strykers. We'll have to see what that looks like exactly, but this club has been my home for over a decade, and I know it will continue to be."

After traveling south to take on the San Diego Sockers this coming Saturday, March 22, Empire returns to Ontario the very next day for the rematch and its regular season home finale, which could turn out to be Israel Sesay's last ever game at Toyota Arena. Tickets to the clash on fan appreciation night are available.

