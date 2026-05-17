Blades Battle Stingrays in Game 5

Published on May 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Florida Everblades remain in North Charleston Coliseum tonight for a pivotal Game 5 matchup against the South Carolina Stingrays in the South Division Finals, with Florida holding a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. as the Everblades look to secure the series victory and punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Florida opened the road portion of the series in dominant fashion with a 7-3 victory in Game 3 on Tuesday night, powered by another explosive offensive performance after scoring six goals in Game 2. The Everblades saw production throughout the lineup and continued their strong postseason trend of generating early momentum offensively.

South Carolina responded in Game 4 with a 3-1 victory on Friday night to avoid elimination and cut into Florida's series lead. The Stingrays used a strong defensive effort and timely scoring to hand the Everblades their first loss of the series and force another contest on home ice.

Despite the setback, Florida enters Game 5 with momentum still largely on its side after winning seven of its first eight playoff games this postseason. The Everblades look to close out the series tonight against their rivals while continuing the postseason style that has led to success: scoring first, controlling the pace, and holding on to the lead.

If needed, the series will return to Estero, Florida, for Game 6 at Hertz Arena on Tuesday at 7;30 p.m., where the Everblades would look to close things out in front of the home crowd.







ECHL Stories from May 17, 2026

Blades Battle Stingrays in Game 5 - Florida Everblades

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