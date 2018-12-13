Black Bears Season Tickets on Sale

December 13, 2018 - West Coast League (WCL) - Cowlitz Black Bears News Release





Here's the best Christmas news of the year: Cowlitz Black Bears 2019 Season Tickets and Bonus Books are now available!

Did you know that you can get your Season Tickets in the Grandstand Reserved section for FREE? It's true! Click here to learn more about the 2019 Season Ticket Incentive Program. If you had season tickets in 2018, renew by December 31st to get them at last year's price. We're also proud to introduce the all-new General Admission Season Ticket for just $150.

Remember, every Season Ticket purchase gets you in the drawing for our awesome Black Bears gift basket pictured below. This amazing prize package includes sweatshirts, t-shirts, hats, rally towels, and a rare selection of other limited-edition items. It's a collection valued at over $300!

?What about Christmas gifts? Bonus Books are perfect for your fan. Each packet contains 10 general admission tickets good at any home game. Use them for a group or for yourself one by one. This year, Bonus Book tickets have a bar code, so you can go right to the gate instead of exchanging them at the box office. Bonus Books are only $60 each, which is a $20 savings from regular general admission price. Plus, they're great stocking stuffers!

Join us for our exciting 10th Anniversary. Call or visit the office to renew your season tickets, buy new season tickets, or to purchase Bonus Books this holiday season.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from December 13, 2018

Black Bears Season Tickets on Sale - Cowlitz Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.