Birmingham Stallions Offensive Guard Zack Johnson Signs with Cleveland Browns

July 29, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Birmingham Stallions offensive guard Zack Johnson has signed with the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League.

Johnson started in all 10 regular season games and both postseason games for the Stallions this season, helping lead Birmingham to its third consecutive championship. He was one of two offensive guards named to the inaugural All-UFL team.

The North Dakota State product signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 with the Green Bay Packers following his collegiate career but was waived during the preseason. He has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

During his time at North Dakota State, Johnson was a dominant force on the offensive line, contributing to the Bison's successful run in the FCS. Known for his strength and versatility, he started in multiple positions along the line. Johnson's performance in college earned him All-American honors, and he was a key part of the team's multiple national championships from 2016-19.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from July 29, 2024

Birmingham Stallions Offensive Guard Zack Johnson Signs with Cleveland Browns - Birmingham Stallions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.