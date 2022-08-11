Birmingham Re-Signs Jake Pappalardo

The Birmingham Bulls are pleased to announce the signing of Jake Pappalardo for the 2022-2023 SPHL season. Pappalardo returns to Birmingham for his second season. This marks the sixth signing for Head Coach Craig Simchuk this offseason. Pappalardo brings ECHL experience to the Magic City and made an instant impact when he arrived in Alabama just a year ago. "Jake was a huge addition last season when he became a bull. We have high expectations for him this season to grow as a player in all areas of the game", noted Simchuk when asked about the return of Jake Pappalardo. In just twenty-five games last season, Pappalardo scored ten goals and assisted on fifteen more, bringing an instant impact to the Bulls' offensive front.

The Bulls will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

