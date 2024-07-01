Big Time Deliveries!: USL Championship Goal of the Week Nominees: Week 17

July 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







A busy week of action in the USL Championship saw more than 40 goals find the back of the net including some exceptional individual strikes and pieces of teamwork to set up superb finishes. We've picked out four of the best, now it's up to you to pick the winner of the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week presented by Select.

Vote for your favorite goal in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Thursday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.