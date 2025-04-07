Big Second Half Gives Firebirds 57-27 Win over Liberty

The AF1 "Game of the Week" on VICETV between the Albany Firebirds and Salina Liberty took place on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. The game started as a back-and-forth bout, each team trading shots at the other. However, a big second half from the Albany Firebirds allowed them to pull away and remain undefeated.

An Even First Half

The first half was fairly even as both teams felt each other out and worked on cleaning up some poor execution. After holding the Firebirds on their opening drive, the Salina Liberty struck first with Javin Kilgo completing a pass to Edward Smith for a touchdown to take an early lead.

It didn't take the Firebirds long to respond as Sam Castranova threw a touchdown to Duane Brown immediately after, tying the game 7-7. The rest of the first quarter saw both teams turn the ball over on downs after failing to convert on fourth. The scoring picked back up in the second quarter as Firebirds' defensive back Derrick Jones intercepted Kilgo and returned it for a touchdown.

The Liberty answered back with a pitch to running back Tracey Brooks, but a missed field goal kept them from tying the game. A little over two minutes later, Castranova threw his second touchdown pass of the day, this time to Darien Townsend, to expand their lead to 21-13.

With only one minute and twelve seconds left on the clock, the Liberty scored again as Kilgo threw a touchdown pass to Rio Benson, cutting the lead to 21-20. The game went to halftime as just a one-point game.

Albany's Second Half Adjustments

Much like last week, Albany made plenty of second-half adjustments, and the defense shut Liberty down. The third quarter started with the Albany Firebirds having back-to-back sacks on first and second down. They then recovered a fumble off a bad snap on a fourth-down conversion attempt. The game seemed to go their way from then on.

Halfway through the third, Castranova got the Firebirds' scoring party underway with a touchdown pass to Isaiah Scott. The extra point contained a bad snap, which led to some chaos, and the game was 27-20. The defense forced a turnover immediately after that on the next drive, and Castranova threw his fourth touchdown pass, this one to Duanw Brown again.

The Firebirds' defense continued to play strong, smothering Liberty and forcing them into mistakes. With 10:57 left in the fourth quarter, the Firebirds' Henry Nell kicked an AF1 record 50-yard field goal. Shortly after that, Trevon Shorts intercepted Kilgo, and Castranova threw his fifth touchdown pass to Darien Townsend. This extended the Firebirds' lead to 44-20.

As the Salina Liberty worked to stay in the game, with 2:51 left in the fourth quarter, Markus Smith sealed the deal. He intercepted Kilgo and returned it for a touchdown, extending the lead to 51-20. Salina kept fighting, however, as Kilgo threw a touchdown to Edward Smith Jr. with less than a minute to play.

Albany only needed to run a few plays after that, however, one was a 27-yard pass from backup quarterback Robert McCoy Jr. to Duane Brown for a touchdown, extending their lead to the final score of 57-27.

Firebirds' Defense

This is the second week in a row that Albany's defense has come out in the second half and limited their opponents to only seven points. They swarmed the ball quickly in the second half and made it difficult for the Salina Liberty. Dejon Walden finished with two sacks, while Ezekiel Rose also had a sack.

The defensive backs made big plays as well. Markus Smith had nine tackles and a pick-six. Derrick Jones also had a pick-six, and Trevon Shorts had an interception returned for 24 yards, a catch for 23 yards, and ran the ball for three yards.

Castranova Continues

Castranova continued his strong play, completing 9 passes for 123 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran three times for forty yards. Castranova was named the Real American Beer MVP of the game after hitting three different receivers for touchdowns.

Looking Ahead

Salina continues to look for their first win of the season after playing Corpus Christi twice and now Albany. They face off against the Southwest Kansas Storm next week. Catch that action on Saturday, April 12 at 8:00 PM Eastern on EvergreenNow.

Albany will return home to New York for a big showdown against the Billings Outlaws as both teams look to stay undefeated. That game will take place on Sunday, April 13th at 7:00 PM Eastern on ViceTV as the AF1 game of the week!

