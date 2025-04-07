April 7 Transactions Update

After an exciting weekend of games, our teams are busy preparing for Week 5 which will be jam-packed with action and feature an epic Sunday Night Showdown between the Billings Outlaws and the Albany Firebirds. Here is the April 7, 2025 Transactions Update for the 2025 Arena Football One season.

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free agents once they clear waivers.

Joseph Hess Washington QB

